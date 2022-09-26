Uttaran Fame Sreejita De sheds light to keep up with fitness as a ‘Routine’

Sreejita De

MUMBAI: The Uttaran Fame actress Sreejita De encourages her fans to follow the path of fitness in her own style. Sreejita De has always been outspoken about her love for healthy living and exercise! The secret to sculpting a physique as sensual and appealing as hers lies in her complete love for intense workout sessions, deep enthusiasm for Yoga, and stringent nutritional practices.

Uttaran Fame has acted as a motivation to many people on a fitness quest, and she has now inspired her fans by stating, “I've learned a lot in the last two years, such as how covid eradicates our strength and endurance. But now is the time to put those days behind us and get back on the saddle. I'm sticking to my personal fitness regimen of eating healthily and doing Yoga on a daily basis to keep myself fit.”

Meanwhile, Uttaran fame Sreejita De is presently making headlines as she and Michael Blohm-Pape, who got engaged on December 21 of last year, are planning their wedding for next year.

Uttaran Sreejita De Michael Blohm Pape daily basis Instagram TellyChakkar
