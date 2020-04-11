Vahbiz Dorabjee and her grandmother talk about the importance of the lockdown

MUMBAI: Vahbiz Dorabjee has, through a lovely video with her 88-year-old grandmother, explained the importance of the present lockdown. The actress showcased her grandmother's side of the story from back in the days of the British rule when people had no choice but to be indoors. The video is fun and has played out well.

In the hope that the youth of today, who is restless and is finding it tough to bear with home quarantine, understand that staying indoors right now is for everybody's own betterment, Vahbiz has, through her grandmother's experiences, strived to bring out the message that even in times like these, there can be patience, containment, and hope for a better and brighter future.

She wrote, 'My grandmother has seen the partition as well as World War 2 and while we usually hear these stories from her as a family, I thought why not extend it to my digital family. Here she is talking about how the lockdowns used to be in those days, and I must say I feel blessed to have all that we do.'

Have a look.

