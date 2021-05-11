Vahbiz Dorabjee: I find negativity on social media and kept away from it while I was recovering from the virus

MUMBAI: Vahbiz Dorabjee had been infected with coronavirus a few weeks ago. The actress has tested negative now. She took an entire month to recover fully from the virus and was alone thoughout.

Her family is in Pune, and her parents worried a lot about her while she was recovering in Mumbai.

She says, "I live alone in Mumbai, my parents keep visiting me regularly from Pune, so I have never felt lonely. I tested positive almost a month back and I was happy that I was in Mumbai and not in Pune. I battled it out all alone. Thankfully, I have great neighbours and friends, who regularly kept checking on me and sent me homemade food. I was feeling so weak that I was sleeping most of the time. I did not make a social media post because I did not feel the need. I find a lot of negativity on social media and so kept away from it while I was recovering from the virus."

Vahbiz adds, "I have a good set of friends but at the end of the day, when you have faced tough times, you learn to face life's battles. The pandemic has been tough for all and I have not stepped out of my home at all."

