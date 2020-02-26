Vaidehi Nair roped in for Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s mythological drama RadhaKrishn features Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in the lead roles. It has kept the audience engaged with its interesting storyline.

Radhakrishn is coming up with a new track showcasing the story of Krishna and Jambavati. Television actress Vaidehi Nair has been roped in for the role of Jambavati in the show.

The actress rose to fame after featuring in Colors' supernatural drama Tantra, where she played the character of Mansi.

