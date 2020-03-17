Vandana Lalwani bags Jay Mehta’s upcoming show

MUMBAI: Here we are back a new update on Jay Mehta’s new show for Sony TV.

TellyChakkar has been on the forefront reporting exclusively about the show and its starcast.

We broke the news about Piyaa Albela fame Akshay Mhatre being roped in to play the male lead in the project. The show is mostly a finite series with a good storyline and it will be shot overseas, mostly in London. Apparently, the show is inspired from the Bollywood film English Vinglish where Akshay’s mother (played by Suchitra Trivedi) will be determined to learn English.

We further reported about Balika Vadhu fame Sunil Singh being signed on to play the female protagonist's father who will also be villain of the show.

Now, we have learnt that actress Vandana Lalwani, who has been part of shows like Waaris, Shrimad Bhagavad amongst others, has been roped in for the show.

Our sources inform that Vandana will play the female lead’s step mother.

We could not get through her for comment.

Acclaimed producer Jay Mehta has produced popular shows like Rab Se Sona Ishq, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, Jiji Maa, Gathbandhan among others.