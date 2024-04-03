Vanshaj: ‘Mahir Pandhi makes me laugh the most on the sets’, says Nisha Nagpal – EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI : SonySAB show Vanshaj has been entertaining the audience for quite some time.

Following a one-year leap, the show has introduced several new characters, injecting fresh energy into the storyline.

The show commenced with the tale of a talented young woman, clashes with her family over the inheritance of the family business by male members and advocates for determining the successor based on their competence.

Nisha Nagpal plays an integral role in the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Nisha spilled beans on her bonding with her co-actors and if she faces any creative differences on the sets of the show.

Nisha mentioned, “All the cast members are extremely welcoming. They are nice, warm people and I love their energy. Mahir Pandhi makes me laugh the most on the sets. I also bond well with Prerna Singh Khawas and Utkarsha Naik. I love Utkarsha Naik as a person and I have been a big fan of her work. I am glad to have got an opportunity to work with her.

I also intend to take guidance from her, she is an excellent actor.”

When asked if she faces any creative differences on the set, she expressed, “I have been very clear about my character from the very beginning. I have no problems or any creative differences.”

