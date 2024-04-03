Vanshaj: ‘Mahir Pandhi makes me laugh the most on the sets’, says Nisha Nagpal – EXCLUSIVE

Nisha Nagpal plays an integral role in the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Nisha spilled beans on her bonding with her co-actors and if she faces any creative differences on the sets of the show.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 07:30
Vanshaj

MUMBAI : SonySAB show Vanshaj has been entertaining the audience for quite some time.

Following a one-year leap, the show has introduced several new characters, injecting fresh energy into the storyline. 

(Also Read: Vanshaj: Intellect! Yukti senses Dadababu's presence in the Mahajan house

The show commenced with the tale of a talented young woman, clashes with her family over the inheritance of the family business by male members and advocates for determining the successor based on their competence.

Nisha Nagpal plays an integral role in the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Nisha spilled beans on her bonding with her co-actors and if she faces any creative differences on the sets of the show.

Nisha mentioned, “All the cast members are extremely welcoming. They are nice, warm people and I love their energy. Mahir Pandhi makes me laugh the most on the sets. I also bond well with Prerna Singh Khawas and Utkarsha Naik. I love Utkarsha Naik as a person and I have been a big fan of her work. I am glad to have got an opportunity to work with her.

I also intend to take guidance from her, she is an excellent actor.”

When asked if she faces any creative differences on the set, she expressed, “I have been very clear about my character from the very beginning. I have no problems or any creative differences.”

Well said Nisha!

How much do you enjoy watching Vanshaj? Let us know in the comment section below! 

(Also Read: Vanshaj: Intellect! Yukti senses Dadababu's presence in the Mahajan house

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, OTT movies and Hindi film projects. 

 

 

 

 

sonysab TellyChakkar TV news Vanshaj Prerna Singh Khawas Mahir Pandhi Utkarsha Naik
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! 11 Best Bollywood Gangster Movies: A Cinematic Rollercoaster
MUMBAI : Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled experience that will keep you hooked from start to finish.1. Animal (2023...
Thriller Movies Alert: From Murder 2 to The Stoneman Murders here are 5 serial killer movies you will love to re-watch
MUMBAI : People in India can never escape the love of movies that they have. The audience has surely been in love with...
Vanshaj: ‘Mahir Pandhi makes me laugh the most on the sets’, says Nisha Nagpal – EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI : SonySAB show Vanshaj has been entertaining the audience for quite some time.Following a one-year leap, the...
Bollywood celebrities encouraging students on Instagram
MUMBAI : Social media platforms, particularly Instagram, have become a hub for interaction between celebrities and...
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye SPOILER: Shocking! Rajeev poisons Amruta and adds allergic food in her tiffin box
MUMBAI :Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Woah! Throwback to the time when Aamir Khan revealed how he 'accidentally' became an actor
MUMBAI : Actor Aamir Khan has featured in many films in his over three-decade long career and is hailed as 'Mr...
Recent Stories
Gangster
Must Read! 11 Best Bollywood Gangster Movies: A Cinematic Rollercoaster
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Arpit
Mehndi Wala Ghar actor Arpit Kapoor speaks about the challenges he faces to play the character of Akshay; reveals the reason why he signed the show - Exclusive
Boogie
Boogie Woogie, Zara Nachke Dikha, Dance India Dance super moms are the few dance reality show that have vanished from the small screens
Isha
Isha Malviya reveals her experience of working with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta
KhaanZaadi
Bigg Boss 17’s KhaanZaadi apologises to Salman Khan for her behaviour says "I should have taken his advice he had told me to concentrate on the game"
RAGHAV JUYAL
Raghav Juyal reveals THIS shocking reason why he refused the offer of Bigg Boss
Nikki Sharma
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya actress Nikki Sharma candidly opens up portraying a strong character Shakti; Says ‘I get to learn so much…