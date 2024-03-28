Vanshaj: Mahir Pandhi talks about undergoing physical transformation for portraying DJ - EXCLUSIVE

Mahir Pandhi, plays the role of Digvijay aka DJ in the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he opened up on how he has evolved in the show and his physical transformation over a period of time.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 14:56
Mahir Pandhi

MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Vanshaj revolves around intense conflicts within a leading business family – the Mahajans, focusing on the battle for inheritance between the heirs. Beyond the glitz and glamour that comes with portraying the lives of the uber rich family, is a lot of hard work put in by the actors.

They continue to undergo extensive training, both physical and emotional, to play their roles authentically and often go an extra mile to put their best performance forward. 

(Also Read: Vanshaj SPOILER: DJ tries to kill Bhoomi

Mahir Pandhi, plays the role of Digvijay aka DJ in the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he opened up on how he has evolved in the show and his physical transformation over a period of time.

He shared, “I have shown how DJ has evolved. In the character that I am playing, I needed a certain body type which is intimidating. I cannot be a lean and skinny guy who is killing everyone in the family. My stigma of having different features is to have a unique look over a period of time as the character has grown.”

Way to go Mahir!

Speaking about the show, Yuvika's relentless pursuit to find Dadababu leads her closer to uncovering the truth, she finds herself on the brink of a breakthrough and DJ gets into a car chase with her. She is determined to unravel the mystery surrounding Dadababu's disappearance. Dadababu's return to the Mahajan house, it becomes evident that he has no recollection of the past year. Dadababu's memory loss raises questions about what transpired during the lost year and how it has affected him. 

(Also Read: Vanshaj SPOILER: Yuvika closer to finding Dadababu

Keep reading this space for more information from your favourite television shows, OTT projects and Hindi movies.

Sony Sab Vanshaj Mahir Pandhi TellyChakkar Digvijay TV news DJ Dadababu Swastik Productions
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 14:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Mumbai Meets 'Berlin:' Zee Studios and Yippie Ki Yay Motion Pictures' espionage drama 'Berlin' selected for the coveted Red Lorry Film Festival!
MUMBAI : After a well-received performance at International Film Festivals across the globe, "Berlin" will premiere in...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Spoiler: QUEST! Satya embarks on a quest to uncover Arya’s true identity
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: SHOCKING! Sahiba forbids Akeer from going to Ludhiana for a competition
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Akshaye Khanna Birthday: Dil Chahta Hai to Hungama; 5 must-watch films of the handsome actor
MUMBAI : Akshaye Khanna is one of the few actors in Bollywood who managed to create a huge impact with every single...
Vanshaj: Mahir Pandhi highlights the difference between shooting for films and television - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's 'Vanshaj' is a show that depicts the challenges of inheritance, highlighting how men have...
Fresh Faces on OTT that we are loving
MUMBAI : From gripping dramas to lighthearted rom-coms, these actors and actreses are taking over  OTT platforms by...
Recent Stories
Atul Sabharwal
Mumbai Meets 'Berlin:' Zee Studios and Yippie Ki Yay Motion Pictures' espionage drama 'Berlin' selected for the coveted Red Lorry Film Festival!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Vanshaj
Vanshaj: Mahir Pandhi highlights the difference between shooting for films and television - EXCLUSIVE
Aankh Micholi
Aankh Micholi: Drashti Bhanushali re-considers decision to QUIT; says ‘Have to appear for exams but production house...’ - EXCLUSIVE
Doree
The many looks donned by child actor Mahi Bhanushali in COLORS’ ‘Doree’ prove she’s a star in the making
Mannara Chopra
Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra IGNORES Munawar Faruqui at a party? (Watch Video)
Namita
Shark Tank India 3: Namita Thapar thrilled by 'Phar-maa' label, Anupam Mittal's comment adds a humorous twist
Nidhi Shah
Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra share snaps from intimate date night; Fans ask ‘Shadi kab fir?’