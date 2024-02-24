Vanshaj: ‘Playing a negative character with a tang of comedy has been my forte’, says Utkarsha Naik - EXCLUSIVE

Utkarsha Naik

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's Vanshaj keeps viewers hooked with its intricate storyline, exploring the gender dynamics and challenges of inheritance, where men have historically held the upper hand as heirs.

Following a one-year leap, the show has introduced several new characters, injecting fresh energy into the storyline. Yuvika's (Anjali Tatrari) doppelganger, Yukti, has made a bold and daring return, shakin DJ's (Mahir Pandhi) world along with his love interest, Koel (Nisha Nagpal). 

Additionally, the introduction of Srishti Verma (Utkarsha Naik), who portrays Koel's mother, promises to add another layer of intrigue and excitement to the drama of Vanshaj.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Utkarsha Naik to know more about her bonding with her co-actors, the X factor that she likes about her character among other things.

Utkarsha shared, “Nisha Nagpal plays my daughter in the show so I bond well with her. The rest of the cast members are also very good and warm hearted.”

Shedding light about her role, she said, “My character has an edge of diplomacy. She keeps her communication to the point and does not interfere much, but there are times when she gets an edge! The x-factor of the show is that I play a sweet talker and when she has a point she puts it out straight to the field too.

Playing a negative character with a tang of comedy, such entertainment has been my forte.” 

