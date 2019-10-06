News

Vaquar: Negative characters bring changes in stories

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Oct 2019 11:00 AM

Actor Vaquar Shaikh, who is seen in the TV show "Vidya", is enjoying playing a negative character. He says that such characters take the story forward.

"Even if you want to, you can't ignore this character. A negative character is the only character which brings changes in stories like twists, spice, flavour and shades. I am thoroughly enjoying playing the role of Nanku Thakur. I was looking forward to doing a show which should be new and good," he said.

"Previously, my role was positive, emotional, romantic and it was hit but I didn't want to do something similar. This time I wanted to play a negative role and Nanku Thakur came my way. This is a dynamic and a well-written character and I am enjoying it," he added.

Vaquar doesn't feel that negative roles are more challenging than positive ones.

"All roles are not easy, every role is challenging. I don't feel that negative roles are more challenging than positive. I am playing a negative role after a long time and it's a little challenging because we become used to mannerisms," said the "Qubool Hai" actor.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Vaquar, Negative characters, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil

past seven days