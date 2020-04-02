Varun Badola goes back to his first love - writing

MUMBAI: Senior actor Varun Badola who is winning the audiences' hearts with his character Amber Sharma on Sony Entertainment Television’s show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, is quite multi-faceted. Be it direction, acting, cooking or singing, Varun has always proved his mettle in each one of them.

While a lot of them are making the most of this time by spending time with family, some actors are also honing their skills or indulging in their interests and hobbies. Varun Badola is giving more time in penning down stories and shayari’s. The actor is going all out in exploring his writer side and apparently he is also thinking about writing a book.

Talking about his love for writing, Varun said, "Actors who are always out and about are now confined to their homes, but are making the most of their time. So, I am spending my time in doing what I love the most, which is writing. It's something I thoroughly enjoy and it's also very therapeutic for me. Other than writing for commercial purpose, I simply enjoy the art of writing and I am therefore utilising this time to the fullest. There is also less distraction when you are not working, so I am immersing myself in writing."

The recent video of Varun on his Instagram profile is yet another proof of his brilliant singing skills. The fans and followers of Varun on Instagram were awestruck by his soothing voice and showered him with beautiful comments. Well, this shows Varun is truly a multi-talented actor.