Varun Badola tests negative for Covid-19; says “Waiting for Rajeshwari to recover”

MUMBAI: A day after actress Rajeshwari Sachdev, who made a comeback with Star Plus’ Shaadi Mubarak, tested positive with novel coronavirus, actor and husband Varun Badola’s Covid-19 results have come out to be negative.

As per reports, Varun Badola has decided to take a small break from his on-going show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and take care of wife and his family members. Also, to stay away from his colleagues and do his bit to ensure that they are safe.

Varun shared the good news on being tested negative on his Instagram profile. He has thanked everyone and who prayed for his good health. He also mentioned that Rajeshwari is doing fine and waiting for her recoverary.