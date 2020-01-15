Varun Dhawan made everyone do the hook step of ‘Garmi’ on Indian Idol Season 11

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol ‘Season 11’ has already made it big impressing all. The star-studded judge panel includes acclaimed names like Himesh Reshammiya , Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. This year’s theme of Indian Idol ‘EK Desh EK Awaaz’ is breaking all stereotypes and celebrates diversity in its true sense. Upcoming weekend Indian idol season 11 will welcome the hearth robe Varun Dhawan and the charismatic Shraddha Kapoor to promote their upcoming film Street Dancer.

The enthusiastic cutlet of Bollywood movie Industry Varun Dhawan also known as VD by his fans came on the stage of Indian Idol season 11 to promote his upcoming film Street Dancer 3. Neha took the show’s energy on another level by singing the song. Varun and Neha gave a rocking performance on the new song “Garmi” of their movie street dancer. Post that Varun made all the contestants mimic the hook step of “Garmi” and the contestants copied the step very well. Not only them. Aditya Narayan convinced Varun Dhawan and Vishal Dadlani to perform the hook step. All three gave superb performances on the song.

Further in the show, yet again Sunny Hindustani let the guests speechless with his song. Actress Shraddha Kapoor was seen getting emotional on the sets after his performance on the song “Chunar”.

Stay Tuned and watch Indian Idol Season 11 every Saturday and at 8 PM only on Sony Entertainment Televison.