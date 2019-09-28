News

Varun Joshi in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently reported about actor Ravi Chhabra joining the cast of Zee TV’s top rated show Kundali Bhagya.

Now, we have heard that actor Varun Joshi, who rose to fame with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has also been roped in for the show.

Both the actors will be seen depicting the character of terrorists. They will plant a bomb in a hotel that Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) happen to visit.

Currently, the show is revolving around Karan having dumped Preeta (Shraddha Arya) after their marriage. She regrets marrying Karan and betraying Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani).

