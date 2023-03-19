Varun Kasturia: When Manav sir watched my first scene, he appreciated my work

MUMBAI: 'Hostel Daze' actor Varun Kasturia, who has made his TV debut with 'Main Hoon Aparajita', shared how he is enjoying shooting for the show, and also added that Manav Gohil called him to appreciate his acting skills after watching his first scene on air.

Varun shared: "This is my first TV show and I am so thrilled to join it, because it has such great experienced actors like Manav Gohil sir, Shweta Tiwari and Shweta Gulati ma'am. Sharing the screen space with them is in itself an achievement for me."

He went on about how he felt after receiving positive response from Manav: "I have been part of a few web series and a couple of advertisements, but this one is really special for me. I received a very warm welcome from the cast of the show. In fact, when Manav sir watched my first scene on air, he called to congratulate and appreciate my work, which made me very happy."

'Main Hoon Aparajita' revolves around the story of Aparajita (played by Shweta Tiwari), who is a mother of 3 daughters, and her ex-husband Akshay (Manav Gohil) and how he finds love outside of the marriage with Mohini (Shweta Gulati). In the recent episodes, viewers recently witnessed the entry of a new character Arjun played by Varun Kasturia, who is Mohini's daughter, Nia's (Garvita Sadhwani) best friend.

"My character, Arjun, is very different from what I have played in the past and I hope the audience will love this new addition to the Main Hoon Aparajita family," he concluded.

'Main Hoon Aparajita' airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE: IANS