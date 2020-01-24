Varun Sharma and Aishwarya Khare bag &TV’s Laal Ishq

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about &TV’s Laal Ishq. Recently we reported about actors Abhishek Gupta and Gura Saran Tiwari bagging one of the episodes of Laal Ishq.

Now, the latest update is that actor Varun Sharma of Sasural Simar Ka fame will be seen in yet another spine chilling episode of Laal Ishq opposite Vishkanya fame Aishwarya Khare. The episode will be produced by Hemant Prabhu Productions.

We buzzed Varun who confirmed the buzz with TellyChakkar.com.

We couldn’t connect with Aishwarya for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.




