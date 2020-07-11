Varun Sood lashed out at an award show; says, 'was shocked to see Divya Agarwal-Priyank Sharma not getting it even after winning the poll'

MUMBAI: The credibility of Indian award shows, in today's time, has drastically gone down with people across raising several objections on a regular basis. Well, while a lot is often said about film awards, you will be surprised to know that something very similar is also the case when it comes to small screens, at least that's what Varun Sood's latest revelation hinted at. Taking to his Instagram story, the model turned actor blasted a certain award organising company for being unfair to his girlfriend Divya Agarwal and her ex-boyfriend Priyank Sharma. Oh, surprised why Priyank is also mentioned here? Read further to know the full story.

In the video, Varun says how he is about to confess something very important and wants people to share it as much as possible. He then opens up on how a certain award organising company has nominated him, his girlfriend Divya Agarwal and her former partner Priyank Sharma in different categories. Well, between him and Priyank, the latter won, while Divya dominated the female category. However, Varun then expressed his disappointment stating how despite that, neither between Divya or Priyank were given the awards and someone else got it instead. Further, Varun made an even shocking revelation by saying how the social media account of that award show, which had conducted the polls, switched it off their comments' section to hide the results.

Varun even went onto praise his rival Priyank and appreciated their fans' efforts who work hard to make them win. However, with whatever the award show did, it was no less than cheating as per him.

Sharing the same on his Instagram story, Varun captioned it writing, "According to votes @priyanksharmaa and @divyaagarwal_official won best actors in award organised by a certain event company. This video is just revealing the truth about how things work."

