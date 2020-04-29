Vatsal Seth is trying to bring Just Mohabbat back on TV!

MUMBAI: Many popular TV shows have been brought back owing to the lockdown. The audience is showing their love for several old series, and one such show that is still remembered is 'Just Mohabbat'. Vatsal Seth played the role of an adolescent Jai in it. The actor recently spoke about the re-run of the show.

Vatsal during a chat with a leading portal revealed that many fans have been messaging and requesting him for the re-run of the show. Vatsal actually spoke to someone on the channel regarding the same. They told him that Just Mohabbat was made at that time, the quality and technical specifications are different. And that is the reason they cant air it.

But the channel is trying to work on it.

Recently, Vatsal with his wife Ishita launched a short film that was entirely shot by them at their house.

