News

Vatsal Seth is trying to bring Just Mohabbat back on TV!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Apr 2020 12:54 PM

MUMBAI: Many popular TV shows have been brought back owing to the lockdown. The audience is showing their love for several old series, and one such show that is still remembered is 'Just Mohabbat'. Vatsal Seth played the role of an adolescent Jai in it. The actor recently spoke about the re-run of the show.

Vatsal during a chat with a leading portal revealed that many fans have been messaging and requesting him for the re-run of the show. Vatsal actually spoke to someone on the channel regarding the same. They told him that Just Mohabbat was made at that time, the quality and technical specifications are different. And that is the reason they cant air it.

But the channel is trying to work on it.

Recently, Vatsal with his wife Ishita launched a short film that was entirely shot by them at their house.

Credits: India Forums

 

Tags Vatsal Seth Just Mohabbat Ishita Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Meet late actor Irrfan Khan's family

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here