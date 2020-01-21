Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta give out major couple goals as they twin in stripes

MUMBAI: Vatsal Sheth has featured in many Indian television shows and Bollywood films. He is well known for his portrayal of Raj Chaudhary in the 2004 film Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Shaurya Goenka in the 2014 thriller series Ek Hasina Thi, and Kabir Raichand in the 2017 love-saga series Haasil. The actor is married to Ishita Dutta.

He entered Star Plus' Yeh Ristey Hain Pyaar Ke a while ago. His cute looks and charming personality make the audience adore him. Meanwhile, Ishita was loved for her chemistry with Pearl V Puri in the show Bepanah Pyaar .

The two set major couple goals. They are often seen spending quality time together. They have a huge fan following online as well.

Their fans have recently posted a photograph in which Vatsal and Ishita are twinning in black-and-white striped suits.

Have a look.