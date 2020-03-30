Vatsal Sheth talks about his journey in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Vatsal Sheth came into the limelight with his performance in his debut Bollywood movie Taarzan: The Wonder Car. He was also applauded for his performance in Ek Hasina Thi, where, for the first time he essayed a negative role.

He was last seen in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, where he played a positive role and surprised the audience with his performance.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Vatsal and asked him about his experience working on the show. He said that he loved being a part of the show, as Star Plus is a big channel and Rajan Shahi is one of the best producers he has ever worked with.

He further added, that he had a wonderful time while shooting for the serial as the entire star cast is very friendly and it’s a very healthy environment to work in. He concluded saying that he hopes to collaborate with the same team in future.

On the work front, Vatsal was seen last in Malang in a negative character and he was praised for his performance.