News

Vedika Senjaliya to enter SAB TV’s Bhakarwadi

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
06 Mar 2020 11:11 AM

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

SAB TV’s Bhakarwadi is getting quite interesting with each passing episode.

The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure complete entertainment for the viewers. In the upcoming episodes, the show will witness a new entry will bring about an interesting twist in the show.

Actress Vedika Senjaliya has been roped in to play a powerful character that of a businessman’s daughter who will create a rift between Gayatri and Abhishek.

A source close to the project revealed that Vedika will play the character of Radha in the show. Her bouncers will try to hit Anna and that’s when Abhishek will come and stop him.

Looks like quite interesting episodes are waiting for the viewers of Bhakarwadi.

Are you excited for the upcoming track of the show?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

