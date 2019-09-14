News

Vedika to WARN Naira in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon witness a fresh twist in the storyline.

Vedika thinks that something is brewing between Naira and Kartik and thus decides to confront her. She has become very suspicious and gives out antagonist feels now. However, parallel to this drama is that of Kartik and Naira, who find out about Akhilesh's affair with Lisa.
They tried to investigate it deeper, but Akhilesh refuses to recognize Lisa.

Kartik and Naira secretly meet at a coffee shop to discuss this, and Vedika follows them to know what's brewing between the two.

The duo is shocked to see Vedika following them. When they confront her, Vedika ask Naira to stay away from Kartik.

