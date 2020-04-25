Veebha Anand, Ankit Gupta unite for 'Manohar Kahaniyan'

MUMBAI: Actress Veebha Anand had a great time working with actor Ankit Gupta for an episode of "Manohar Kahaniyan", and says the story has lots of twists, which makes it interesting.

"As an actor, I like experimenting with different roles. Hence, I was excited to be part of ‘Manohar Kahaniyan'," Veebha said.

Talking about her role, she said: "This paranormal episode is called ‘Rajawada Ka Rahasya', and I play the role of this innocent and new bride in the house. The story has a lot of twists and turns, which makes it more fascinating. Ankit, who plays my husband, is also a dear friend. It was fun shooting for this episode."

The show has content adapted from the popular magazine "Manohar Kahaniyan". Every week, the series presents intriguing and thrilling stories on crime, thriller and horror genres. In the upcoming episode, "Rajwada ka Rahasya", Veebha and Ankita portray a newlywed couple, Priya and Yash respectively.

Set in the backdrop of Udaipur, the episode is a paranormal thriller where a newlywed bride enters a haunted Rajwada. The story takes a turn when the bride starts feeling strange things around her. The episode also features Nilu Kohli and Ashish Kaul. The episode will be on air in two parts -- May 2 and May 9. The Tata Sky's original show is available on Tata Sky Adbhut Kahaniyan.