Veena FIXES Rohit and Sonakshi’s MARRIAGE in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum!

MUMBAI Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will witness a new drama in the episodes to come.



Sonakshi visits the Sippy house once again for a grand function. While she is there, she enters a room where Rohit is standing shirtless. Sonakshi is shocked and does not know how to react. Rohit also feels a little embarrassed. He is shirtless as he has just had a bath.



Meanwhile, Veena and her mother-in-law get into action and start planning Rohit and Sonakshi's marriage. They want to make all of this work, so much so that Veena goes to the extent of gifting their ancestral jewellery to Sonakshi!



How will their love story unfold now?



Stay tuned to know!