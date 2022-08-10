Veer and Amrita to finally admit their love for each other in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan?

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan weaves a touching tale of a family torn by misunderstandings and emotional hurt. As viewers journey through the story, they witness the consequences of unspoken words and unexpressed feelings across three generations of the family.

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers of the show are in for a gripping ride as the long-simmering romantic tension between Veer (Paras Arora) and Amrita (Kaveri Priyam) finally reaches a crescendo. The upcoming episodes promise to be a rollercoaster of emotions as love is revealed and bonds are going to be tested in the wake of this unexpected revelation.

Paras Arora, who plays the character of Veer, said, “Veer, my character in Dil Diyaan Gallaan, has been grappling with his emotions for Amrita for a long time, and it's been a joy to explore his journey of self-discovery. In the upcoming episodes, we will see Veer mustering the courage to lay his heart on the line and confess his love for Amrita, regardless of the consequences. As an actor, it was a moment of pure adrenaline rush, and vulnerability and I hope the audiences are moved by this.”

Kaveri Priyam, who plays the character of Amrita, said, “As an actor, I have always wanted to bring authenticity and depth to the characters I portray, and Amrita in Dil Diyaan Gallaan has been a particularly fulfilling role for me. She is a strong and independent woman who has had to put her desires aside to let her sister win in love. It's a complex emotional journey for Amrita, and I feel privileged to have explored the depth of her character in this pivotal moment."

