Veer or Dansh - Who will lay hands on the Ring of Invisibility first in Hero- Gayab Mode On?

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s mega launch of the year, Hero: Gayab Mode On, is winning the hearts of its audience all over the country. With Yesha Rughani as Zaara and Abhishek Nigam as Veer, the show is taking an exciting turn with Veer’s quest to prove his father’s innocence and his determination to go to any length to find the mysterious ring. The show, since its first airing last week, already has the fans hooked watching Abhishek Nigam as HERO and the on-screen chemistry between Zaara and Veer in the current sequence.

Veer, who comes to know about the mysterious ring, which will help prove his father’s innocence, insists on shooting the stunt sequence at the location where the ring is hidden.

Amidst performing a dangerous stunt on a mountainous terrain for his mama’s (Nitesh Pandey) movie, Veer falls off the bike and is about to hit the ground but is saved by a vine plant wrapped around him. Just then, Veer hears mysterious whispers coming from the mountain’s ditch, at the same time evil Dansh is advancing towards the ring too. However, Veer is determined on finding the ring, which is the only clue related to his father, and he jumps into the water-filled ditch. Dansh follows Veer underwater and attacks him with his weapons, nearly choking him to death.

Will Veer be able to get hold of Ring of Invisibility to prove his father’s innocence?

Abhishek Nigam, essaying the role of Veer said, “I am really grateful to all our viewers, watching this show and giving it immense love in its very first week. After years of finding about his father, Veer has finally landed a clue, the Ring or Invisibility and he is determined to get it in order to prove his father’s innocence. However, there is an evil world, which is behind the ring. It will be interesting for the audience to see whether Veer manages to fight the aliens and get the ring before they do.”