Veeranshu Singhania has given me a push in my little journey: Sharad Malhotra on 'Naagin 5'

MUMBAI: Who would have thought that the charming, boy-next-door Sharad Malhotra would kill it when it came to playing a baddie in "Naagin 5", but he did and fans went crazy over his badass avatar. The actor accepted that he was a little unsure about doing it initially, but the kind of response he got from the audience gave him confidence.

He said, "Veeranshu Singhania has given me that push in my little journey. So you need projects, some pinpoints in life that give you that push, so you can probably go a couple of extra miles. Veeranshu Singhania has done that, and next, I am looking forward to something very drastic in the near future."

The "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki" actor shared that he is overwhelmed with the kind of response he has got for Veeranshu, and he is looking forward to playing something different in his future projects too.

"When you know that the positive was great, and the people have accepted the negative also. They have seen the Veeranshu Singhania, they have seen the whistling, the raising of the eyebrows, and the mannerism and body language, the contact lens, the grungy and beard look, so people have accepted all of that and I am going to be extremely grateful for that but then now I have this tiny little question mark that has popped up in the last couple of days that 'what next?' So this is now ticked off the list, so what next? There is this little bubble that is growing in my head that Veeranshu Singhania is great but what do we do next. As an actor, you start to think," the "Muskaan" actor said.

So what kind of roles would you like to do in the future? "It needs to get me out of my comfort zone, like Veeranshu Singhania. I stepped out, and I tried to push the envelope basically in a little more aggressive manner. I have tried to do something that people have not seen me doing. I think once you step out of your comfort zone, people start seeing you in a different light," Sharad signed off.