Versatile Film & Television actors Anang Desai And Sulagna Panigrahi to play pivotal roles in Star Plus’ upcoming show ‘Vidrohi’

MUMBAI: Star Plus - home to some of the most iconic shows has recently turned many heads with their new offering, the show ’Vidrohi’, an untold story from the Pre-Independence Era featuring ‘Freedom Fighter Baxi Jagabandhu’ and ‘Female Warrior Princess Kalyani’. This star-studded show is bringing upon a story of patriotism not many know of. It will capture one of the first and oldest tales of History complemented by stellar performances and larger-than-life entertainment for the viewers and fans. Even though the story is around Jagabandhu, there are many other characters playing pivotal roles on the show and we absolutely cannot overlook that.

Proclaimed actor Anang Desai and elegant actress Sulagna Panigrahi play massive parts on the show and rightly so, given how brilliant they are as actors. Sulagna Panigrahi plays Radhamani wife of Baxi Jagabandhu and Anang Desai is seen essaying the role of King Badamba Naresh. The show rightly captures the essence of both of these characters and puts forward a piece that will positively flabbergast/surprise its viewers and hit them at just the right spot.

Speaking of playing the part of a King on the show ‘Vidrohi’, Anang Desai says, “I have been in working in the Film and Television industry for more than 30 years now. When makers approached me for this unique, strong, and influential role in the show, I simply couldn’t refuse the offer. On hearing the script, I felt an instant connection and knew it had to be an immediate yes for me. I play ‘Badamba Naresh’ (King of Badamba) a prestigious persona. He is a man of substance and is quite fair in his ways. It’s a role I take immense pride in and have thoroughly enjoyed playing. I am glad to collaborate with Star Plus, once again. I can’t wait to be back on the small screen. I have always had high regard for television and this medium reaches out to a lot more people than other mediums. It's a great thing for an actor like me to reach out to as many people as possible through TV. The narrative of the new show is nice and that’s what excites me the most. All precautionary measures on the sets have been taken to make sure that we are working in a safe environment. Here’s hoping to capture the audience’s attention once again as I embark on a new journey on the small screen.”

Gorgeous actress Sulagna Panigrahi says, “I am playing the character of ‘Radhamani’ on the show who was Freedom Fighter Jagbandhu’s wife. She is extremely calm, sweet, and caring yet strong and ambitious. Radhamani is extremely supportive of her husband and would help him achieve his goals through and through. It’s a beautiful marriage based on immense love and trust. They are both extremely proud of each other. Nothing can tear them apart. They’ve seen together, the highs and lows of life. She is tremendously level-headed and takes care of her household responsibilities with uttermost efficiency in addition to being quite aware of the movement going on against the British and very much wanting to be a part of it. She motivates and inspires everybody around her. She is a beautiful character as far as I am concerned. There is a very thin line to maintain while playing such a character but she makes it so easy to play. The right word for Radhamani is dignity. She is very dignified and just a class apart.”

Having played more than a dozen roles over the past many years, Anang Desai and Sulagna Panigrahi today are recognized names and faces to Indian audiences. They are all set to enthrall the audience in the coming days.

Grab onto your seats and tune in to ‘Star Plus’ from 11th October to dive into a one-of-a-kind immersive experience into the rich history of our country with the show ‘Vidrohi’.