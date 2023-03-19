'Very soon will see you at Yash Raj recording studio': Rani Mukerji tells 'Indian Idol 13' contestant

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who will be seen as a celebrity guest on the singing reality show, 'Indian Idol 13', lauded the show's contestant Rishi Singh from Ayodhya for his performance on the songs, 'Hey Udi Udi' and 'Koi Mil Gaya'.
Rani Mukerji tells 'Indian Idol 13' contestant

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who will be seen as a celebrity guest on the singing reality show, 'Indian Idol 13', lauded the show's contestant Rishi Singh from Ayodhya for his performance on the songs, 'Hey Udi Udi' and 'Koi Mil Gaya'.

The actress said that he is such an amazing singer that maybe very soon he will get an opportunity to record his songs at Yash Raj studio.

Rani is known for being part of several movies such as 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Ghulam', 'Saathiya', 'Chalte Chalte', 'Hum Tum', 'Veer Zara', 'Kabhi Alvidaa Naa Kehna', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Black', 'Talaash', among others appeared on the singing reality show for 'Celebrating Rani Mukerji' episode.

She also came to promote her film 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'.

Applauding his performance, Rani shared: "You have a very strong voice. When you were singing the entire atmosphere on the set was charged up. There is a lot of power in your voice. Also, I know you belong to Ayodhya and I am sure there is some power in the food and water there. I have a feeling that very soon, I will see you at the recording studio of Yash Raj. I will be waiting for that day. And, when I visit Ayodhya, I will not leave the city without meeting you."

The singing reality show is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya.

'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE-IANS

