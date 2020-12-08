Veteran actor Aanjjan Kumar Srivastav bags Star Plus' Rudrakaal

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting news from Star Plus’ upcoming show titled Rudrakal.

After producing popular Marathi shows namely Kamla, Majhe Mann Tujhe Zale and Durva and Hindi shows like Mere Sai, Dil Dhoondta Hai, and Namune, Dashami Creations will helm this show.

As mentioned by us, it will apparently be a 26-episode series. Well, we also hear that makers are in talks with Bollywood’s finest actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar to direct the show.

We have already reported about Bhanu Uday, Vidya Malavade, Rudhrashk Jaiswal, Harsh Joshi, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Marathe, Kishor Kadam, Suraj Singh and Pamela Singh Bhutoria, being part of the show.

(Read here: Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Marathe, Kishor Kadam and Suraj Singh in Dashami Creations' next for Star Plus )

Now, we hear that veteran actor Aanjjan Srivastav who is best known for Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay!, Mississippi Masala and Anupam Mittal's Flavors and Bollywood films like Gol Maal, Bemisal, Khuda Gawah, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Pukar and innumerable others is now all set to feature in Dashmi Creations's next.

The terrific personality will be essaying the character of the police commissioner in the show.

We could not connect to Aanjjan Srivastav for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

(Also read: Bhanu Uday, Vidya Malavade and Rudhrashk Jaiswal roped in for Dashami Creations new show )