Veteran Actor Anjan Srivastav Celebrated His 74th Birthday With The Team Of 'Wagle Ki Duniya' and Hatsoff unit. The Event was also graced by Director Rajkumar Santoshi, Actor Dilip Joshi and a couple of his Close Friends From the Industry

MUMBAI: A Veteran who Is Truly an example Of Vivaciousness, Hardwork and unbeatable Energy has been the face and amongst the drivers of Indian Television industry since it's very inception. Having completed more than 35 years on the silver screen and 50+ years on Theatre stage, Aanjjan continues to be the Shrinivas Wagle on Sab tv today and will continue to inspire his audiences With His charm and Diligence

Aanjjan completed his 74th yrs with the entire Wagle Ki Duniya Cast And Crew! Not Only Wagle ki Duniya Star cast came to Wish Him but also everybody's favourite Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi , Director Rajkumar Santoshi, Sudhir Pandey, Satish Shah, Sumit Raghavan, Veteran Actress Bharti Achrekar, Khichdi Fame Anang Desai , JD Majethia , Child artist of Wagle ki duniya Sheehan Kapahi, along with Director Sameer Kulkarni graced this ocassion to cut the cake together. It was a short and sweet celebration with mostly the entire Wagle team!

This is the first time the Veterans of television and the cast and crew came together under one roof to celebrate! Last year the team made sure to keep the spirits high despite the lockdown by celebrating the Aanjjans 73rd with a surprise Virtual get-together. Truly the Wagle family lovingly keeps glued to each other off screen!.

This is all the birthday boy has to say, "I am very happy that everyone celebrated my birthday with so much love. We all share a lot of love with each other whenever we meet. I do not consider birthdays much. This year all this has been possible with the love and support of my daughter Ranjana, Nupoor and son. I will always be thankful to my family, friends and my fellow actors in the industry. They're and have always been by my side. That's what matters most for an actor, to be with the ones you've worked with so far till the very end."