Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at the age of 67

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was being treated for cancer for a very long time.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
30 Apr 2020 10:01 AM

MUMBAI: The nation was still grieving about Irrfan Khan's sudden death and today morning, we get another heart-breaking news of Rishi Kapoor passing away. 

Rishi Kapoor, dad of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor passed away this morning. The veteran star was suffering from cancer breathed his last in Mumbai's hospital. 

Rishi ji was hospitalised after his health worsened. However, Ranbir had stated that he is being currently treated. But who knew the legend will leave us forever in no time. 

Rishi Kapoor's co-star and Bollywood's superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared this heartbreaking news on Twitter. 

Take a look at the tweet:

The entire nation is heartbroken. Our heartfelt condolences to the entire Kapoor family. 

May his soul rest in peace!

