Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at the age of 67

MUMBAI: The nation was still grieving about Irrfan Khan's sudden death and today morning, we get another heart-breaking news of Rishi Kapoor passing away.

Rishi Kapoor, dad of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor passed away this morning. The veteran star was suffering from cancer breathed his last in Mumbai's hospital.

Rishi ji was hospitalised after his health worsened. However, Ranbir had stated that he is being currently treated. But who knew the legend will leave us forever in no time.

Rishi Kapoor's co-star and Bollywood's superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared this heartbreaking news on Twitter.

Take a look at the tweet:

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

The entire nation is heartbroken. Our heartfelt condolences to the entire Kapoor family.

May his soul rest in peace!

