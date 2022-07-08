Vibha Chibber explains why she is in love with her character in 'Ghar Waapsi'

Choti Sarrdarni' actress Vibha Chibber says every woman can connect to her role in the family drama 'Ghar Waapsi'. She is seen portraying a perfect homemaker in the web series.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 10:30
Vibha Chibber explains why she is in love with her character in 'Ghar Waapsi'

MUMBAI:'Choti Sarrdarni' actress Vibha Chibber says every woman can connect to her role in the family drama 'Ghar Waapsi'. She is seen portraying a perfect homemaker in the web series.

She says: "I'm glad to enjoy the opportunity to play interesting roles everytime. But my role Madhuvanti, in the series will remain very close to me. The role highlights a woman who is very genuine, She is a mother, wife and a homemaker. She also gives tuition to earn some money to help her husband and sons in running the house. I feel every woman can relate to my character."

After playing a variety of roles in Bollywood movies such as 'Chak De! India', 'Saawariya', 'Ghajini' and doing many popular shows, the actress seems quite satisfied with the character she is depicting which has many shades and is also full of life.

"I really feel blessed to act for this role and bring life to such an interesting character. It has many layers and no emotion is beyond to the point. She at times is happy, upset, fun-loving. She is a responsible wife and a mother. Audience can understand and justify her journey throughout while watching the series," Vibha adds.

Vibha says as an artist she doesn't want to limit herself at any point.

She concludes: "I'm an artist and I enjoy acting. My search is always for playing challenging and promising roles irrespective of the medium. I'm glad that I have been part of all the screens, TV, Bollywood and OTT. I have also enjoyed working in theatre, that has been my all time favourite."

The web series,'Ghar Waapsi' is directed by two-time National Award-winning director and writer Ruchir Arun and it also stars Vishal Vashishtha, Akanksha Thakur, Atul Srivastava, Saad Bilgrami and Anushka Kaushik.
 

SOURCE-IANS

Choti Sarrdarni Vibha Chibber Ghar Waapsi web series Madhuvanti 'Chak De! India' 'Saawariya' 'Ghajini TV Bollywood OTT National Award Ruchir Arun Vishal Vashishtha Akanksha Thakur Atul Srivastava Saad Bilgrami and Anushka Kaushik. Instagram Tellychkkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 10:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie : Well Played! Malini traps Imlie, Aryan holds Imlie responsible for hurting the children
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Explosive! Check out movie actresses who have exposed casting couch
MUMBAI: The film world is an industry that never fails to entertain film buffs with its variety of content, however, it...
Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai: Surprising! Zoon and Indu get surprised with Ritesh’s move
MUMBAI:Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: Celebrations! Deep and Isha’s alliance to take place without dowry, Meet is more suspicious of Manjiri
MUMBAI:  In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Heart-warming! Bauji feels remorse over his past actions, apologizes to Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
As he prepares for 'Laal Singh Chadha' release, Naga Chaitanya eyes different roles
MUMBAI: 'Thank You', Naga Chaitanya's most recent film, was a complete failure at the box office. Naga Chaitanya, who...
Recent Stories
As he prepares for 'Laal Singh Chadha' release, Naga Chaitanya eyes different roles
As he prepares for 'Laal Singh Chadha' release, Naga Chaitanya eyes different roles
Latest Video