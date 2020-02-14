Vibha Chibber roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Bhagya

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor, popularly hailed as the ‘content czarina’ is set to roll out a new show titled Pavitra Bhagya on Colors.

The social drama will star Ishqbaaaz fame Kunal Jaisingh in the lead role opposite Beyhadh star Aneri Vajani.

TellyChakkar broke the news about Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Abhishek Verma and musician and actor Sherrin Varghese also being roped in for the show.

Now, we hear that talented actress Vibha Chibber, who is known for her stint in shows Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki amongst others, has joined the cast.

Our sources inform that Vibha will depict Kunal’s mother in the show.

We could not get through Vibha for a comment.

Balaji Telefilms is currently entertaining viewers with their on-going shows like Naagin 4, Bepanah Pyar, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya.