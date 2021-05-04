Vibha Chibber’s character to bring Daljeet and Rajeev CLOSER in Sony SAB’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We've been on the forefront in reporting updates about Sony SAB's Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

The team of Tera Yaar Hoon Main have reached the location of Gujrat to carry forward the shoot of the show post lockdown being imposed in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

We also informed the viewers that new actors are set to join the cast of the show. Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby and Pavitra Bhagya fame Vibha Chibber and Jyoti fame Sarwar Ahuja are set to enter the show with important roles to play.

Now, we have an interesting update about the upcoming track of the show.

While Vibha Chibber is known for being the baddie on-screen, it looks like this time around in Tera Yaar Hoon Main, the actress will play a positive character.

As per sources, Vibha’s entry and her character will bridge the gap between Rajeev and Daljeet. Her character might also help in bringing both the families together.

As we all know, Daljeet and Rajeev’s marriage was on a contractual basis and they don’t share an emotional or romantic bond. Well, Vidha’s entry is speculated to change the dynamics between Rajeev and Daljeet.

Cast and crew of Tera Yaar Hoon Main off to Rajkot for shoot