Vibhav Roy and Naqiyah Haji: The new pair on the television to be soon seen with Star Bharat’s upcoming show ‘Shaitani Rasmein’

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has consistently set the bar for delivering outstanding shows with compelling storylines and innovative concepts to its audience. Elevating the entertainment quotient, the channel introduces an unprecedented concept in its upcoming show, 'Shaitani Rasmein,' featuring Vibhav Roy and Naqiyah Haji in pivotal roles.

Produced under the esteemed banner of Triangle Film Company by Nikhil Sinha, 'Shaitani Rasmein' ventures into the realm of a 'Wedding Fantasy Thriller.' While Vibhav Roy previously graced Star Bharat's 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai,' Naqiyah Haji steps into her first lead role on television with this captivating show. Adapted from a popular audio series, 'Shaitani Rasmein' promises a fresh and exhilarating content and concept, offering a supernatural narrative. The show is scheduled to premiere in mid-January.

Viewers can anticipate an unparalleled level of entertainment and rejuvenation with the dynamic pairing of Vibhav and Naqiyah in the lead roles. With the enchanting addition of Shefali Jariwala, the anticipation grows for more updates on the show, leaving audiences intrigued about what 'Shaitani Rasmein' has in store.

Stay tuned for more updates

