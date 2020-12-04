Vibhuti Bana Tiwari Ka Lucky Kabootar

MUMBAI: In yet another attempt to trick Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Vibhuti Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) will disguise himself as a Lucky Kabootar Baba. But will Vibhuti’s luck favour him this time or will Tiwari quick-wittedness put Vibhuti in a spot? After an argument between Vibhuti and Anita Bhabi (Saumya Tandon), she stops all the spends and even blocks his cards. Vibhuti seeks his neighbours, The Tiwaris’ help but Tiwari turns him down. Vibhuti chances upon a piece of information on Tiwari’s eagerness in opening a garment store and wanting an auspicious date to commence operations, but Baba Rampal is sick. Taking advantage of the situation, Vibhuti disguises as Lucky Kabatoor Baba to fool Tiwari into believing that only the lucky kabootar can help him with all his work. Tiwari lays channas (chickpeas) in the courtyard, and Vibhuti smartly ends up turning into Tiwari’s Lucky Kabootar.

Says Aasif Sheikh, “In yet another attempt to take Tiwari for a ride, Vibhuti lands himself into an unexpected situation. I always have loads of fun shooting with Rohitashv Ji. Our on-screen and off-screen chemistry and bond is what makes the entire episode enjoyable. It is out and out a fun episode with an entertaining banter between Vibhuti and Tiwari. Will Vibhuti be successful this time around in outdoing Tiwari? To know that, one got to watch the episode to know who wins in the end!”