Vibhuti Narayan Mishra alias Aasif Sheikh Ko Janamdin Ki Shubh Kamanayein!

MUMBAI: &TV’s one of the most loved show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is incomplete without our beloved flamboyant Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, played by extraordinarily talented and charming Aasif Sheikh. With every passing year, this brilliant actor has just grown closer to the viewers and has made a special place in our hearts. Excited about his 57th birthday, Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra) shares, “Birthdays have always been special for me as I get reminded of all these amazing years that I have lived with some incredible people around me. Having spent more than three decades in this entertainment industry, I feel that each person who watches me on screen and loves me is a part of my family, so on my birthday, I pray for my fans’ wellbeing and wish for their support till the very end. This year has been wonderful in terms of work, family, and achievements. I have already received the best gift this birthday, which is being honoured by The World Book of Records. I still feel overwhelmed thinking about it.”

Talking about his birthday plans, he further adds, “I will be spending my birthday with my close friends and have an intimate party to celebrate the day. Due to COVID-19, I didn't get the chance to meet them. So today I have decided to meet them and spend a good time. Because for me, the celebration does not mean a grand party at a fancy place, but with the people, I love and adore the most.”

Watch the Vibhuti Narayan Mishra and his antics to woo Angoori Bhabi on Bhabiji Ghar Pa Hai, every Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM only on &TV!