Vibhuti Thakur on being part of Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hain: I can resonate very well with my role

MUMBAI: Actress Vibhuti Thakur, who plays the role of Saraswati, a teacher, in the show says that she can really relate to her role. The actress says that she has always had a special place in her heart for helping the underprivileged and she could really understand and love this aspect of her character.

“Talking about my role, I have a very interesting role in this serial. I'm a teacher whose name is Saraswati. And what a beautiful coincidence, Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge, education, and creativity. My role here is to teach in a village school, to help underprivileged students who are passionate to achieve their goals. I could resonate with this role because these are exactly what my inner feelings are,” she says.

She adds, “Sometimes, you feel that some roles are specially designed or written to match your personal character or personality. Like this one that I am playing in this serial. I have this kind of social service attitude in me where I just want to help people in whatever way that is in my capacity. So, this role was something very special to me. Here I am a teacher, and I was encouraging students to achieve their goals, to be successful in life.”

Talking about working with Kumeria Productions, she says, “It was wonderful working with Kumeria Productions. This is the first time I'm collaborating with them, and I'm extremely happy to be a part of their team. Talking about Vijayendra Kumeria’s work as an actor, I have heard a lot of good things about him. Honestly, we don't even get time to follow our own work as we are continuously shooting for some project or the other. But I'm sure he is a fabulous actor and now a fabulous producer.”

Shooting for the show was interesting as well. “I have such great memories of our outdoor shoots. My birthday was celebrated on the set and in the hotel as well where we were staying. On the terrace, we had a small DJ party and we danced a lot on my birthday, and I will always cherish that.”

The show is coming on air on DD National and the actress says that she has such great memories of watching shows on the channel as a child. “We used to watch Chitrahaar, Chaayageet, Tenali Rama, Mahabharat, Ramayan, Kille ka Rahasya, and many more. DD National has been an integral part of our lives, providing meaningful and quality content. Its revamp shows the channel's commitment to keeping up with the times while preserving its essence. It's a positive step that will likely engage both the younger and older audiences, making it more relevant and exciting,” she says.

