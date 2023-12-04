Vicky Singh says 'I've poured my heart & soul' to play Mohan, a blind father in Shemaroo Umang's 'Shravani

MUMBAI: 'Shravani,' Shemaroo Umang's latest offering, promises to be a heartwarming family drama that will hook you from the first episode. The show, which is based on the legendary character of Shravan Kumar from mythology, features a talented cast and crew who are ready to bring this enchanting tale to life.

The excitement just went up a notch with the announcement that Vicky Singh will be playing the role of Mohan, Shravani's visually impaired father. With his incredible acting skills, Vicky Singh is all set to take on this challenging role and bring his character to life in a way that will leave you in tears.

The show revolves around Shravani, a determined young child played by the talented Gaurika Sharma, who is the ray of hope for her parents. Mohan, her father, relies on his daughter's unwavering support to navigate through life, making their bond even stronger.

Sharing his excitement about this challenging role, Vicky Singh said, "Playing the role of Mohan in 'Shravani' has been a truly rewarding experience for me. It's a character that resonates with me deeply and I have poured my heart and soul into bringing him life on screen. The show has a beautiful storyline, and I feel privileged to be working alongside such a talented cast and crew. I can't wait for the audience to join us on this emotional journey."

While the plot details are still under wraps, we can guarantee that "Shravani" will be a must-watch show that will keep you on the edge of your seat with its unexpected twists and turns. Stay tuned with Shemaroo Umang for the latest updates on this enchanting tale, and get ready to embark on a journey you will never forget!