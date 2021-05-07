IN VIDEO: Kundali Bhagya actor Abhishek Kapur's FRIENDSHIP with Erica Fernandes is the CUTEST thing on the internet today!

MUMBAI: The time of covid has been testing and amid this, actors are making sure to keep working and keeping the audience entertained.

The shooting of shows like Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, among others is going on in Goa. While the actors are having a gala time shooting there, many are staying away from their families during these tough times. Well, we all know how Kundali Bhagya's team has always managed to entertain us both on and off-screen. This is why the actors enjoy a massive fan following on social media.

One of the pivotal actors of the show Abhishek Kapur is on cloud nine with his latest achievement.

The actor recently clocked in a million followers on social media and within a very short span of time, he has become famous in the role of Sameer Luthra opposite actress Anjum Fakih. Well, Abhishek has quite some friends in the industry and is quite loved by them for his casual and jovial nature!

Recently, he put up a video with none other than Erica and we must say, he made the girls funny bone tickle with his humour.

On the work front, Abhishek, as we know is a part of Kundali Bhagya while Erica was last seen in television show Kasautii Zindagii Kii 2 and some interesting music videos.

