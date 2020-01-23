This video will tell you why Shehnaaz has a heart of gold and why she is a good player

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is making headlines these days for the ongoing fights and ups and downs that are happening in the house. The Bigg Boss house is not an easy place to stay in, as the contestants in the house are cut off from the outside world.

Shehnaaz is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house and the singer-turned-actress is loved by the audience. She grabbed the headlines for special friendship and relationship with Siddarth and now since the two have parted ways the audiences are missing SidNaaz.

Now, as we know, last week, the family members had entered the house, and we saw how Shehnaaz’s dad had targeted Paras and exposed his game in front of all. Owing to that Paras had insulted him and spoke bad behind Shehnaaz’s back.

It was during the weekend episode that Salman Khan informed Shehnaaz about the same, and she didn’t even react to that.

Now, we came across a video where we saw Shehnaaz speaking to Vishal and telling him that there is a reason why she didn’t react to what Paras said. She said that if she wanted she could have created a big fight on this, but she didn’t as she knows what her father is and by saying all this, her father doesn’t look bad but Paras does.

Well, by not reacting to this Shehnaaz has proved that she is mature and she does know how to manage things in the house. This gesture has won the hearts of her fans and they are saying no wonder she has a heart of gold, and she is a good player.

Check out the conversation between Vishal and Shehnaaz below: