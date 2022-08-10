Vidisha Srivastava goes down memory lane as she visits her 100-year-old house in Varanasi

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 14:33
Vidisha Srivastava goes down memory lane as she visits her 100-year-old house in Varanasi

MUMBAI: Vidisha Srivastava, aka Anita Bhabi from &TV's cult comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, recently visited her hometown, Varanasi, to seek blessings at the world-famous Kashi Vishwanath temple on Mahashivratri. Apart from witnessing the celebrations and the city’s hustle and bustle, Vidisha went down memory lane as she walked the old bylanes of her 100-year-old house. An overjoyed Vidisha (Anita Bhabi) shares, “This trip to Kashi has been the most exciting and memorable. I was so gun-ho right from the start as I was coming back to my hometown. I got to seek blessings at Kashi Vishwanath, catch up with my friends and family, and relive childhood memories. Walking down the old Kabir Chaura lanes, I was emotional and excited. A lot has changed over time. We have a 100-year-old house in Kabir Chaura where four generations have lived. I feel proud to have been brought up in a place home to famous poets like Sant Kabir, Indian musicians and dancers Kishan Maharaj, Gopi Krishan, Samta Prasad, and the brothers Rajan and Sajan Mishra. The kids playing in the lane came running to me, and several people gathered around on the streets and their balconies. That moment was surreal and brought back beautiful memories. My life flashed before me as we inched closer to the house and opened the door. Despite significant infrastructure development, the vibe of the place remains unchanged. Our old neighbours were pleasantly surprised to see me, and they all came out of their houses to greet me. We took many selfies together. Then I went to the terrace, one of my favourite spots. I used to spend hours and hours there. I noticed my tenants' pappads drying in the sun and remembered my mother, who used to leave papads to dry. My siblings and I would be responsible for shooing the birds (laughs).”

Elaborating on exploring the city and meeting her childhood friends, Vidisha shares, “Childhood friends are always most special and best of all friendships. I met my friends after a decade. We started from where we left off. We didn’t feel that we were meeting after such a long time. We spoke endlessly about our good old days and all the mischief we used to do. We then headed to our all-time favourite, "Kashi Chaat Bhandar", and gorged on our favourite Tamatar Chaat and Gol Gappe. We also visited the Ganga Ghat and took a boat ride during sunset. It is a must-do and always so fun and fascinating. As we geared to leave the city, I was quite emotional but happy and content to make more beautiful memories with a promise to return to Beneras soon.”

Watch Vidisha Srivastava as Anita Bhabi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, airing every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm!

Vidisha Srivastava Varanasi Anita Bhabi Kashi Vishwanath Kishan Maharaj Gopi Krishan Samta Prasad Rajan Sajan Mishra Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 14:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly talks about her show, appreciation and recognition for the same and social media, check out
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhir calls both Abhinav and Abhimanyu ‘Papa’
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The ...
Audience Perspective! ‘TNM IS BETTER THAN PATHAAN’ trends, but is The Night Manager actually better than Shah Rukh Khan’s film?
MUMBAI : On social media, anything can start trending and sometimes some trends really start a discussion. So, from the...
Shehnaaz Gill’s Gesture of Pausing Singing for Azaan in Presence of AadityaThackeray is winning hearts on the Internet! Watch the Video!
MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan overwhelmed by Aarav’s gift, Katha notices the gift
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Recent Stories
Audience Perspective! ‘TNM IS BETTER THAN PATHAAN’ trends, but is The Night Manager actually better than Shah Rukh Khan’s film?
Audience Perspective! ‘TNM IS BETTER THAN PATHAAN’ trends, but is The Night Manager actually better than Shah Rukh Khan’s film?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly talks about her show, appreciation and recognition for the same and social media, check out
Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly talks about her show, appreciation and recognition for the same and social media, check out
Nikki Tamboli jets off to Europe for a fun vacation, check out her stunning pics
Nikki Tamboli jets off to Europe for a fun vacation, check out her stunning pics
Exclusive! Casting Director Shubham Singh talks about his journey in the TV industry, favorite TV actors and more, check out
Exclusive! Casting Director Shubham Singh talks about his journey in the TV industry, favorite TV actors and more, check out
Ekta Kapoor’s Bhagyalakshmi starring Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti completes 500 episodes!
Ekta Kapoor’s Bhagya Lakshmi starring Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti completes 500 episodes!
Uorfi Javed reveals her harrowing experience when a cab driver ran off with her luggage in Delhi
Uorfi Javed reveals her harrowing experience when a cab driver ran off with her luggage in Delhi
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan opens up about her character in Dear Ishq
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan opens up about her character in Dear Ishq