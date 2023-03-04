Vidisha Srivastava just loves it when people call her 'Anita bhabhi'

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' actress Vidisha Srivastava has shared how she feels great when people address her as her character of Anita bhabhi. She also added about how relatable her character is and shared her planning on being part of a Bollywood project.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 02:07
Vidisha Srivastava

MUMBAI : 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' actress Vidisha Srivastava has shared how she feels great when people address her as her character of Anita bhabhi. She also added about how relatable her character is and shared her planning on being part of a Bollywood project.

She told IANS: "People on social media and friend circles have started addressing me by my character's name. A recent incident made me emotional. I was in my hometown, Varanasi, during Maha Shivratri. In the lanes where I have spent my childhood, people kept asking me 'Anita Bhabhi, kaisi hain aap?'

"I feel it is the biggest compliment for any actor when you get recognised for the role you play onscreen."

Briefing about the similarities between her and her character of Anita bhabhi, she added: "Anita is a strong and independent woman who believes in standing up for what is right and pointing out the wrong. She is beautiful, classy, and intelligent.

"I can completely relate to her. My style statement is like hers, simple, elegant, and graceful. Like Anita, I also love wearing sarees, heels, and accessories".

Vidisha has never explored comedy and she has been part of fictional dramas. When asked how she has adapted to it, she shared: "As an actor, it is important to attempt challenging roles. It enables one to learn, grow, and evolve.

"Hence, I wanted to explore all genres, and choosing 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' is one of my life's most rewarding decisions. Yes, comedy is challenging but the appreciation for my role encourages me to keep giving my best."

She has been part of several South films. Sharing her plans about doing Bollywood movies, she said: "I have been offered Hindi movies even before I did films in the South. However, I did not accept the roles as they did not excite me. As an actor, I look forward to meaty and challenging roles.

"I love to portray characters that add value to the overall concept of the show. Anita Bhabi is an excellent opportunity for me to showcase my acting prowess and I am looking forward to achieving more milestones being a part of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'."

 

SOURCE-IANS

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Vidisha Srivastava Anita Bhabhi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 02:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
'Gaslight' director Pavan Kirpalani: Sara is an 'extremely hungry actor'
MUMBAI :Appreciating Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan for her performance in the movie 'Gaslight', director Pavan...
Vidisha Srivastava just loves it when people call her 'Anita bhabhi'
MUMBAI : 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' actress Vidisha Srivastava has shared how she feels great when people address her as...
After playing a lesbian in 'Gandi Baat', Pooja Dey says she has been 'typecast'
MUMBAI :  Actress Pooja Dey, who made her debut with reality show 'Dating in the Dark', was further seen in the erotic...
'Massive win' for Priyanka that she didn't end up like SSR: Apurva Asrani
MUMBAI:After Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about being "pushed to a corner" in Bollywood in a podcast, National Award...
Priyanka's manager recalls Bollywood biggies asking her not to work with actress
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently corroborated what many people knew about the power dynamics she experienced...
Recent Stories
'Massive win' for Priyanka that she didn't end up like SSR: Apurva Asrani
'Massive win' for Priyanka that she didn't end up like SSR: Apurva Asrani

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain
Whoa! Check out the all-white themed luxurious 8-BHK apartment of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain
Exclusive! Parimal Bhattacharya roped in for Sony TV'S upcoming show Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Exclusive! Parimal Bhattacharya roped in for Sony TV'S upcoming show Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Reena Kapoor on her character transformation in 'Aashao Ka Savera'
Reena Kapoor on her character transformation in 'Aashao Ka Savera'
It's homecoming time: Freida Pinto to visit Mumbai after 3 years
It's homecoming time: Freida Pinto to visit Mumbai after 3 years
It's homecoming time: Freida Pinto to visit Mumbai after 3 years
It's homecoming time: Freida Pinto to visit Mumbai after 3 years
Anupama Kuwar: Takes almost 90 mins to get dressed for my role in 'Baalveer 3'
Anupama Kuwar: Takes almost 90 mins to get dressed for my role in 'Baalveer 3'