Vidya: Nanku enters Vidya's school; threatens her and Vivek! Is her school in danger?

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vidya is going through a lot of ups and downs. Vidya and Vivek are facing one trouble after the other. After escaping a terrible accident which was Nanku's conspiracy to kill them, Vidya and Vivek are set to face another problem.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Nanku will enter Vidya's school and not with good intentions. He is all set to bring a huge storm in their life by doing something harmful to them.

Vidya pleads Nanku to spare her school but Nanku is in a revenge mood and says that he won't back off until he settles scores with her and Vivek.

Nanku's men spread all over the school and start looking for something. While Nanku is threatening Vidya, one of his men comes and is super shocked. He says that he has found something inside the classroom.

This shocks Vidya to hell and it seems she is going to land in a major problem.

How will Vidya save herself and her school from Nanku's evil intentions? Tell us in the comments.