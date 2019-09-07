Vidya is a SLICE-OF-LIFE concept: Meera Deosthale

MUMBAI: Colors soon plans to roll out an interesting new drama that will not only take the viewers back to school but also generate spurts of laughter through Vidya’s linguistic quirks and innocence.

The show will mark the return of television's very own Chakor from Udann (Meera Deosthale) and Namish Taneja, famous for his stint in Swaragini. For Meera, this character comes in as a challenge, as she plays a n illiterate army widow who gets a compensatory government job as an English teacher.

Commenting on her character, Meera said, ' As an actor, I always dreamed of essaying a character that is impactful and creates a stir. And I am fortunate to have received an opportunity to play such a powerful character for the second time in a row. When I heard the narration of Vidya, it ticked all the right boxes, and hence, I decided to take it up.'

'The show chronicles the life of an underconfident and uneducated girl and her struggles of becoming an English teacher through a slice-of-life concept, and I am looking forward to it.'