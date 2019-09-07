News

Vidya is a SLICE-OF-LIFE concept: Meera Deosthale

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Sep 2019 10:05 AM

MUMBAI: Colors soon plans to roll out an interesting new drama that will not only take the viewers back to school but also generate spurts of laughter through Vidya’s linguistic quirks and innocence.

The show will mark the return of television's very own Chakor from Udann (Meera Deosthale) and Namish Taneja, famous for his stint in Swaragini. For Meera, this character comes in as a challenge, as she plays an illiterate army widow who gets a compensatory government job as an English teacher. 
 
Commenting on her character, Meera said, 'As an actor, I always dreamed of essaying a character that is impactful and creates a stir. And I am fortunate to have received an opportunity to play such a powerful character for the second time in a row. When I heard the narration of Vidya, it ticked all the right boxes, and hence, I decided to take it up.'
 
'The show chronicles the life of an underconfident and uneducated girl and her struggles of becoming an English teacher through a slice-of-life concept, and I am looking forward to it.'
 
We wish Meera all the luck with her endeavour as Vidya! 
Tags > Vidya, Meera Deosthale, Colors tv, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole...

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala

past seven days