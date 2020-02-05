Vidya: Vidya asks Vivek to give her a promise of moving on in spite of all the obstacles

MUMBAI: Colors' popular drama series Vidya has been witnessing lots of twists and turns in the story. The show is currently showing how Vidya and Vivek land in major trouble after their car meets with an accident. While the earlier episode showed how their car blasts but thankfully nothing happens to the two of them.

Police find their car but Vidya and Vivek are missing and everyone is suspecting that they are dead or attacked by wild animals.

They both are saved from Nanku's evil plan this time but there's a lot more trouble waiting for them.

While Vidya and Vivek are safe and wondering in the jungle as they find their way out, Vidya asks Vivek to give her one promise. She requests Vivek to never back off and keep moving even if they are not together.

Vidya and Vivek's relationship has faced a lot of hurdles and still, they are together. Vidya wants Vivek to keep going even without her.

Will Vivek be able to fulfil Vidya's promise? Will they be able to unite forever? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.