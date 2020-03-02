Vidya: Vidya goes against Vivek's mom; agrees to marry him

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vidya is always high on drama. In the previous episode, we saw how Vivek's mother's truth is exposed in front of everyone. Vivek is shocked to see this, however, his mother has no regrets.

Vidya tried her best to stay away from Vivek as instructed by his mother but it seems destiny had something else planned for them.

In the upcoming episode, Vivek is extremely hurt after knowing his mother's truth and is still wanting to go against her and marry Vidya. Vidya who earlier was stopping herself from doing so also went against Vivek's mother.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Vidya finally agrees to marry Vivek in the court and also give her exams from Delhi.

Well, this has sent a huge shock to Vivek's mother as her plan has totally failed.

Will Vivek's mother agree to this marriage? Will Vidya be able to give her exams?

Stay tuned for all the latest television-related updates.