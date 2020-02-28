Vidya: Vivek takes Vidya on a romantic date

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vidya is witnessing lots of twists and turns in the story. The show has seen lots of ups and downs in Vidya and Vivek's life.

Amid all the award drama, Vidya and Vivek try to sort out their issues. We all know how Vivek's mother blackmailed her to accept the award which would, in turn, break their relationship. However, nothing as such happened and instead, Vivek and Vidya came more close to each other.

On Vivek's friend Mehek's insistence, Vivek and Vidya go on a romantic date. Vivek looks dapper in a suit while Vidya was looking all kinds of beautiful in a pink saree. While we have always seen Vidya in a very simple avatar where she wears a saree and ties a plat, this time she was seen in a slight glamorous avatar as she kept her hair open.

Vidya and Vivek spend some romantic moments and enjoy dance on 'Jag Ghoomeya'. Both look extremely in love and we are really excited to see if Vivek will propose Vidya for the marriage or not.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of Vidya? Tell us in the comments.