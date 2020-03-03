Vidya: Vivek-Vidya gets married in the presence of his mother and Mehek

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vidya is always high on drama. It seems after facing lots of obstacles, Vidya and Vivek are finally set to unite forever.

In the previous episode, we saw how Vivek's mother is exposed and he is extremely hurt with this. After all that drama, Vidya decides to go against Vivek's mother and get married to him.

Both decide to get secretly marry so that no one knows about their future plans.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Vidya and Vivek take wedding vows and get married legally in the presence of Vivek's mother and Mehek. Both of them are very happy as they unite forever.

Vidya and Vivek will be staying away from each other for a long time till she gives her exams from Delhi.

Well, these lovers have united but it will be interesting to see for how long they will remain happy before anyone creates troubles for them.