Vidya: Vivek's mother gets exposed in front of him

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vidya has constantly witnessed lots of twists and turns in the story. The upcoming episode will see a major revelation happening in the show.

We all know how Vivek's mother is not well and is bed-ridden in the show. Vivek is taking good care of his mother and so is Vidya. However, his mother has tried her best to keep Vidya and Vivek away from each other. She doesn't want Vidya and Vivek to marry.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Vivek's mother's life is in danger. A chandelier is about to fall on her. Vidya calls out her name but she doesn't listen. Then all of a sudden she opens her eyes and sees the chandelier falling on her.

Vidya quickly jumps and rolls her from the bed. Both are saved and luckily no one is injured.

Everyone comes to the room hearing Vidya's scream and notices something shocking. Vivek's mother is all fit and fine and is able to walk.

Vivek sees this and confronts his mother. She is left speechless and embarrassed.

Will Vivek be able to forgive his mother? Will Vidya and Vivek ever get married? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.